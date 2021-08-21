Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 981,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

