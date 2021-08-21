Zacks: Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post sales of $154.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.83 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $634.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 195.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $18,132,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Employers in the first quarter valued at $20,827,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Employers by 896.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Employers in the second quarter valued at $4,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.