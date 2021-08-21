Zacks: Analysts Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Post $2.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $3.16. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $15.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $442.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.