Zacks: Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.