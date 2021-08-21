Zacks: Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

