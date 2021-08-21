Zacks: Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 116,910.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 208,278 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.