Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

NYSE:MMP opened at $47.29 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

