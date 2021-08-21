Zacks: Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.51. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

KWR opened at $239.10 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $135,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

