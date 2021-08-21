Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce sales of $22.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $52.90 million. argenx reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $535.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $206.31 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.86.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $314.58 on Friday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth $750,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,524,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

