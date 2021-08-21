Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $2.88. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Shares of ANET opened at $369.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.70. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total transaction of $141,208.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,645.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,756 shares of company stock valued at $35,746,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $599,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 97,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 237.9% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 103,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

