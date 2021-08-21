Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings per share of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. CarMax reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

CarMax stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.76. 514,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.63.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

