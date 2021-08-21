Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Cerner posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.