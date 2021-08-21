Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NYSE:CMC opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

