Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report sales of $222.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.67 million to $229.38 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $188.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $887.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $905.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $955.33 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

DEI stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 28.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

