Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.75 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

NYSE EMN opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

