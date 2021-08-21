Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $656.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.58 million and the lowest is $640.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $426.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.52.

Five Below stock opened at $225.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.03. Five Below has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $227.91.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Five Below by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.