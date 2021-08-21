Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 28.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.