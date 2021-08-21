Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.75. 565,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $130.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

