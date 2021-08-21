Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $3.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $3.92. Pool reported earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $14.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.94 to $14.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $486.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.85. Pool has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $495.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $25,591,830. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pool by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

