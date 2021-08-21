Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post $250,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $310,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,909,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

