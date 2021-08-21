Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post $250,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $310,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,909,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.