Zacks: Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMS shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

