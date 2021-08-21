Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Genesco reported earnings of ($1.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,740. Genesco has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $926.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

