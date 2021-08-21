Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $8.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.10 and the highest is $8.24. Lam Research posted earnings of $5.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $33.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $33.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $36.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $37.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $565.97 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $621.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

