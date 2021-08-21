Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

LULU traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.83. 635,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.11. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

