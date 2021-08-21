Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post $182.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.29 million. New Relic reported sales of $166.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $732.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $819.16 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NEWR opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,429 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New Relic by 94,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Relic by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 167,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

