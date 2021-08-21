Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $600.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.62. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $432.85 and a 52 week high of $608.78.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

