Zacks: Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.91. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 264,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 74,138 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

