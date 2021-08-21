Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8.80 ($0.11). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 145,810 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

In other Zambeef Products news, insider Frank Braeken sold 100,000 shares of Zambeef Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,452.05).

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

