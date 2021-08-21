Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ZLDPF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

