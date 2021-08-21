Zeepin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,801.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $473,688.96 and approximately $41,801.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00155928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,421.05 or 1.00077909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00917014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.46 or 0.06515374 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

