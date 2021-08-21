Zel Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.00321402 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00150570 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00157491 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002341 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

