Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.48. 771,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,846. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $702,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,582.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,827 shares of company stock valued at $23,763,236 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

