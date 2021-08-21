Zenfuse 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $378,351.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $378,351.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00823174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,336,628 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

