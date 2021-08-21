Zero Utility Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,073.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $975.60 or 0.01989877 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $945,113.63 and approximately $1,073.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00827492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105559 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

