Zero (ZER) Price Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Zero has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $54,893.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00320473 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00150467 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00158134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,381,698 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

