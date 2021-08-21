Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $381,575.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00821960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,808,349 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.