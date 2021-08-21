ZeuxCoin Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $190,130.30 and $43.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00834485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048503 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

