Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 2.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,204.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.74 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

