Zogenix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 8,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 839% compared to the typical daily volume of 853 put options.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $25,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $19,917,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $18,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 34.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after acquiring an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

