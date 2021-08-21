Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.10 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $268.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,193,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,654,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zovio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zovio by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 173,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZVO opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58. Zovio has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

