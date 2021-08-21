ZUM TOKEN Market Capitalization Reaches $459,713.29 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $459,713.29 and approximately $44,345.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 70.8% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.57 or 0.00577210 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,501,320,110 coins and its circulating supply is 13,875,931,647 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

