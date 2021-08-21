Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,600 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

