Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,873 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 258.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amcor by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.