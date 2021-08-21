Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

PTON opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.31 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In other news, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 35,606 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,524,281.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 794,470 shares of company stock valued at $92,999,091 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

