Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.39 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.