Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.68 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM opened at $375.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

