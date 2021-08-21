Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.76 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC opened at $75.53 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.