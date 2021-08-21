Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of LNC opened at $65.81 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.