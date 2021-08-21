Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

