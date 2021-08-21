Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.10%.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

