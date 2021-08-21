Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 145,839 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 87,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $23.88 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

